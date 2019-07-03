Fourth of July seal
Amanda Duforat

City offices, County offices and the majority of banks will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday.

Here is a list of closings for the upcoming holiday:

Big Spring Herald

Big Spring Chamber

Howard County Offices

City of Big Spring offices

Fire, police and EMS will continue normal operation

Wells Fargo, State National, BBVA, Western, Big Spring Education FCU, Cosden FCU, Complex Community FCU, Citizens FCU, Lone Star State

Normal business hours will resume on Friday, except for the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce which will reopen on Monday, July 8. 

Have a Happy and safe Fourth of July!

Managing Editor

