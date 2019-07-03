City offices, County offices and the majority of banks will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday.
Here is a list of closings for the upcoming holiday:
Big Spring Herald
Big Spring Chamber
Howard County Offices
City of Big Spring offices
Fire, police and EMS will continue normal operation
Wells Fargo, State National, BBVA, Western, Big Spring Education FCU, Cosden FCU, Complex Community FCU, Citizens FCU, Lone Star State
Normal business hours will resume on Friday, except for the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce which will reopen on Monday, July 8.
Have a Happy and safe Fourth of July!