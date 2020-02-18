HERMLEIGH — Playoff basketball was in full swing on Monday night in Hermleigh. The Forsan Lady Buffs (14-16, 5-5) took on the Stamford Lady Bulldogs (24-7, 9-2) in a first round bi-district matchup.
After 32 minutes of exciting, non-stop action between two battle-tested squads the Lady Bulldogs went home with a 54-34 victory.
“We were playing the way we needed to play and then the wheels fell off,” Lady Buffs coach Lloyd Vedder said.
Both teams came out firing on offense and combined for 37 first quarter points. The crowd was into the game and you could feel the tension of playoff basketball in the air. Stamford’s Tylee Jo Bevel notched 12 points in the first quarter and was controlling the low post. Her teammate Laylonna Applin scored six points in the opening quarter and the duo set the tone for the Lady Bulldogs’ offense. They would finish the game having scored 38 total points between the both of them.
Forsan was being captained by a committee approach that had multiple players getting involved on the offensive end. Senior guard Katelin Colvin was able to hit two shots from deep when her team needed it most and kept the game close at 22-15 heading into the second frame.
The Lady Buffs were trailing by seven and needing a hot streak to start the second quarter. Forsan forward Aubrie Smith was dominating the boards for her team and came up with seven first-half rebounds. Vedder’s defense was able to limit Bevel’s second quarter production and cut the lead to four points at halftime.
Stamford was only able to score six points in the second quarter and there game-plan seemed to change in the process. After beginning the game with a high-pressure, trapping style of defense, the Lady Bulldogs laid off of the Forsan ball-handlers in the second quarter.
“We can’t duplicate size and speed in practice and it takes us a few possessions to get going,” Vedder said. “Once we started adjusting to what we were seeing, I thought we did really well. Them going to the half-court trap was something I haven’t seen them do. At times we did what we were supposed to do and other times we put our head down.”
Forsan was trailing 28-24 at halftime and gas seemed to successfully swing momentum in their direction. A mixture of good shot selection and the rowdiness of the crowd had put the Lady Buffs in the driver’s seat.
Both teams failed to get their offense’s going in the third quarter and the Stamford lead was held steady at four points going into the fourth.
Then, the Lady Buffs offense stalled and Stamford ran away with the game. Forsan was outscored 17-2 in the final eight minutes of action. After a back-and-forth game that could have gone either way, the Lady Buffs had an ineffective fourth quarter and had their season ended.
The Lady Buffs have a young core group of players that will be back next season. With only one senior leaving the team, the potential for next year’s bunch will be sky-high. They are a strong shooting bunch that play with a lot of heart and hustle on both sides of the ball.
“They never give up,” Vedder said. “They find a way to keep getting after it. No matter the situation, they always kept going. I haven’t seen those kids quit one time.”
A disappointing finish to the season will not get in the way of appreciating all of the great basketball this Lady Buffs’ squad has played this season.
There is always next year.
UP NEXT: Offseason.
