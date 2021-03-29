In recognition of Vietnam War Veterans Day, observed on March 29 each year, a special ceremony was held in honor of those men who served their country. During the Quilt of Valor presentation 8 veterans were recognized:
Steve Purdy, Navy
Ed Meiser, Air Force
Clarance Hartfield, Army
Stanley Phillips, Navy
Bob Moore, Air Force
Mike Sanchez, Army
Clayton Bently, Air Force
Ray Long, Army
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by 45th U.S. President Donald Trump and has since been marked by ceremonies and celebrations across the country.
The Quilt of Valor is an honor placed upon a veteran as an expression of gratitude and appreciation for their service. Each quilt is made by a group of women who pour love into each stitch in order to let the veterans know no matter what they are not forgotten and they are loved.
Thank you to all who served, for your sacrifice. We say thank you.