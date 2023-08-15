Despite what the rumor mill says, The Big Spring Symphony is not gone. “We are just office-less at the moment,” explained Board member Mark Watt. “People seem to think that because Dr. Graumann passed away, the Symphony went away too, but that's not the case.”
The office the Symphony had occupied for more than 20 years was the property of St. Paul Lutheran Church. According to Symphony Board members, the church leaders have decided to demolish the building due to insurance costs, leading the Symphony to being temporarily office-less.
Read more in today's edition.