More than 130 entries traveled down Main Street and Scurry Street, for the Quail Dobbs Memorial Parade. There were classic cars, buffalo, trucks, floats and even giant shopping carts.
Quail Dobbs Memorial Parade
- Amanda Duforat
- Updated
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
