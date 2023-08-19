Representatives Jodey Arrington and Ronny Jackson hosted a 2023 Farm Bill Congressional Update in Levelland and Lubbock on Thursday.
Click on the link to view the video and read the rest of the story in today's Herald.
Representatives Jodey Arrington and Ronny Jackson hosted a 2023 Farm Bill Congressional Update in Levelland and Lubbock on Thursday.
Click on the link to view the video and read the rest of the story in today's Herald.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.