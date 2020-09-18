The United Way of Big Spring and Howard County hosted Round 2 of the milk distribution with Sarah Farms.
United Way board members, along with representatives from Sarah Farms and volunteers from NuStar, handed out 560 gallons of milk during the Friday distribution.
The milk was provided to all those who drove through on Friday, no questions asked, and was made possible by a recent grant received by the company.
The first milk distribution took place last week on Wednesday and during that time there were a little over 500 gallons distributed.