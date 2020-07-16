On July 16, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of ONE (1) new positive test results for COVID-19 since yesterday. The individual is isolated at home and is currently exhibiting mild symptoms, such as headache, low-grade fever and a cough. This new case has been determined to be community spread.
The demographic information of infected individual is:
• 45-year-old female
We are also pleased to release that since yesterday Howard County/ Big Spring has had ten (10) additional recovered patients.