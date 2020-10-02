City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of 108 new positive COVID-19 test results for the week of September 28th, 2020. To date, Howard County and Big Spring have had a total of 832 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. The number of active cases increased from 377 to 404, an increase of 27 cases from last week. The total number of people recovered from COVID-19 also increased; we have 396 patients recovered, an increase of 80. Unfortunately, there was one COVID-19 related fatality this week, an 84-year-old female. This is the 15th COVID-19 related death in our community. County and City officials are saddened by this news and we extend our deepest condolences to her family members. We ask that you keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
The dramatic increase in positive cases continues to be attributed to an outbreak at the Federal Correctional Institution and the GEO units in Big Spring. Of the 404 active cases in Howard County this week, 384 are inmates at FCI Big Spring and GEO Big Spring. Only 20 cases are Howard County/Big Spring residents. This is an increase of two community cases from last week. FCI Big Spring continues its efforts to contain this outbreak by working with health care professionals daily to stop the spread and ensure the safety of their inmates and staff.
Big Spring and Howard County’s COVID-19 statistics continue to improve; however, County and City officials still urge community members to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas. These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.