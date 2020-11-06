The 118th Judicial District Court, Judge Timothy Yeats presiding, has cancelled the jury trial set for November 17, 2020. The decision was reached after careful review of the current Covid-19 data for Howard County and concern for the safety and welfare of the Citizens of Howard County. There will be no jury trials in the 118th Judicial District Court for the remainder of 2020.
breaking
118th District Court cancellation
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
