The 118th District Grand Jury recently indicted 15 individuals on felony charges. First-degree felonies on the list included indictments for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Escape While Arrested/Confined, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
118th District Grand Jury indicts 15
ROGER CLINE
Managing Editor
