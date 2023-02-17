Burglary of a Habitation, Drug Possession and Driving While Intoxicated were among charges earning first-degree felony indictments recently for those accused of them.
featured spotlight
118th District Grand Jury indicts 19 on felony charges
ROGER CLINE
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Check it out at the Library this week
- Big Spring ISD Teacher Incentive Allotment approved
- EDC to welcome new member Tuesday
- A Wedding to Remember
- 118th District Grand Jury indicts 19 on felony charges
- Chamber of Commerce names Man and Woman of the Year
- Chamber selects 2023 Man and Woman of the Year
- Family fishing education opportunities offered for Texans this spring
Most Popular
Articles
- Big Spring Herald Athlete of the Week
- Quincy Lamar Henry true-billed by Howard County Grand Jury
- Dr. RBG Cowper
- Ausbie turns himself in
- Chamber selects 2023 Man and Woman of the Year
- 4-vehicle pileup claims one life
- BSISD board approves ‘23-’24 school calendar
- BSPD recovers stolen vehicles
- HS Track & Field: Steers and Lady Steers look to build off last year’s success
- Atkins Realty gifts pizza to Herald staff for Valentine's Day
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Ads
Plots
$3,320
Trinity Memorial Park: Two burial spaces for sale in Gard…