Small Business Saturday is back.
This year there are 12 local boutiques taking part in Small Business Saturday. Each shop will have their own store hours and special promotions going on throughout the day.
“If you think about it, every dollar spent at a local business is going right back into the community. Supporting small business translates to supporting a neighbor,” Debbye ValVerde, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said.
Whether you are looking for home decor, unique, custom jewelry, or a new holiday outfit, there is a local business that can help find what you need. Many of the boutiques and shops have an online presence as well, for those wanting to shop from home.
“Before you head over to purchase something on Amazon, visit the local boutiques website or head over to Facebook and see what they have to offer,” she said. “Many of local businesses have been posting holiday specials and featuring items on a daily basis through their social media accounts.”
For a complete list of the businesses taking part in Small Business Saturday, visit the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.