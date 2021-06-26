Community members gathered at the Heritage Museum to take a trip back in time to 1976.
The time capsule which was originally put together to commemorate the bicentennial has been stored at the Heritage Museum waiting to be opened.
The time capsule contained newspapers, yearbooks from the Mavericks, photographs on slides and countless other magazines, handbooks and newsletters. Once the time capsule was opened and contents unloaded, those in attendance were able to look through and take a look at 1976.