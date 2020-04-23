On April 23rd, 2020 at approximately 2:00 PM, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of the third and fourth positive test results for COVID-19 in Howard County. The patients are a 42 year old male and 26 year old female. The patients are currently self-isolating at their places of residence. The female is believed to have contracted the virus in the health care industry outside of Howard County. The male is still under investigation by the Department of State Health Services.
Please continue to take necessary precautions such as social distancing, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick and wearing a mask if you must go out in public.
Your local officials commend all community stakeholders that have been affected by this pandemic as hard decisions have had to be made in the interest of all our citizens.