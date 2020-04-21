Due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty of what things will look like come July, the Pops in the Park Committee has decided to make some changes to our annual Pops in the Park event. This year the event will not be taking place at the Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater. The fireworks will still go on as scheduled on July 3, 2020. This also means there will not be any vendors, and the Big Spring Symphony and Orchestra will not be performing.
More details regarding the 2020 Pops in the Park event will be
released next month. For more information about the information about Pops in the Park, please contact Emily McCann, Event Chair, at (432)816-5450.