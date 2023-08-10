The 2023-2024 4-H year officially kicks off Sept. 1, with early enrollment beginning August 15. Howard County 4-H of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is excited to welcome new and returning members to another year of 4-H programming and opportunity.
2023-2024 4-H Year Begins September 1
- By Arthur Washington Howard County 4-H Reporter
