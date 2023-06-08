The Heritage Museum is honoring 6 cowboys and cowgirls this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Club in Silver Hills. Those honored will be John (Tom) Damron, Rick Morrow, Steve Wolf, The Driver family (Dane, Jennifer, and Jordon), The Barr family for Stock Shows (James, Mark, and Maxwell) and Cowboy Legend I.B. (Doc) Cauble.
featured
22nd Annual Legends & Legacies dinner set for Saturday
- Special to the HERALD
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Old Settler’s Parade and Dance highlight Stanton agenda
- Pedestrian dead in Eastland County after being struck by vehicle
- Rodeo leans on Carr for star power
- Former President Donald Trump indicted on seven counts in connection with the Classifieds Documents Probe
- WTCMC to hold YES Program after the Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo Parade
- 22nd Annual Legends & Legacies dinner set for Saturday
- Franchise owner wins gold – “Gold Franny” awarded to Cassie Gerety
- Big Springer wins California Competition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Ten Lady Buffs earn All-District honors
- Big Springer wins California Competition
- State Championship Parade – Coahoma Bulldogettes
- Coahoma releases names of Citizen of the Year and Grand Marshal for annual Freedom Parade
- Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo attracts contestants
- Martin County Hospital District receives Chartis recognition
- Two vehicle crash in Howard County results in one death
- Limaya receives Wrightsil award
- Eleven Bulldogettes earn All-District 6-3A honors – Wells, Clemmer, Wright, Burt, and Lang earn UIL State Softball All-Tournament Honors
- 22nd Annual Legends & Legacies dinner set for Saturday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.