22nd Annual Legends & Legacies dinner set for Saturday

Michelle Worthan and Mckenzie Schrecengost are working on gift bags for the Cowboy Hall of Fame honorees for Saturday night's Legends & Legacies, Cowboy/Girl Hall of Fame   

 Courtesy photo

The Heritage Museum is honoring 6 cowboys and cowgirls this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Club in Silver Hills.  Those honored will be John (Tom) Damron, Rick Morrow, Steve Wolf, The Driver family (Dane, Jennifer, and Jordon), The Barr family for Stock Shows (James, Mark, and Maxwell) and Cowboy Legend I.B. (Doc) Cauble. 

Tags

Recommended for you