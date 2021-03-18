McMurrin

Hayden Douglas McMurrin

 BSPD
On the 18th of March 2021 at approximately 9:30 A.M., the Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division served an arrest warrant on Hayden Douglas McMurrin, a white male, 31 years of age charging him with the murder of Casey Brackett, a white male, 29 years of age.
McMurrin was already in the Howard County Jail at the time he was charged with murder due to him previously being arrested on March 12, 2021 and charged with Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence, a Felony 3 offense, which was also connected to this murder investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available.
The Big Spring Police Department continues to urge anyone with information relating to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.

