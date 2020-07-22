On July 22, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of three (3) new positive test results for COVID-19.
These individuals are isolating at home and are currently exhibiting mild symptoms, such as headache, low-grade fever and a cough. These new cases have been determined to be community spread.
The demographic information of the individuals for these new cases is not currently available.
With the recent and rapid increase in the number of positive cases, County and City officials urge community members to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members.
Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas.
These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.