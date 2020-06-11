On June 11th, 2020 the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of three new positive test results for COVID-19 a 40-year-old male, a 57-year-old male and a 60-year-old female. The individuals are isolating at home and are currently exhibiting mild symptoms. These new cases have been determined to be community spread.
These are the 16th, 17th and 18th cases of COVID-19 in Big Spring/Howard County
Local officials continue to ask all members of the community to remain cautious and continue to take proper precautions against the spread of respiratory illness. COVID-19 remains a major concern in our community and we urge citizens to wash their hands, wear a mask, social distance and avoid travel when possible.