According to a report issued by Texas Department of Public Safety, a three vehicle accident occurred on Dec. 12 at 9:15 p.m. in Howard County on U.S. 87 about 18 miles south of Lamesa.
According to the investigation report, the preliminary investigation shows that the 2016 Volvo truck tractor that was driven by Orlando Leyva, 54 year old of Hialeah, FL, who was towing a semi-trailer and traveling southbound on U.S. 87 when a 2015 GMC Yukon, driven by Quinton Elonzo Airhart, 79, of Ackerly was traveling northbound on U.S. 87. Leyva attempted to make a U-turn, the 2016 Volvo and towed semi-trailer became stuck obstructing both northbound lanes of travel. As a result the 2015 GMC Yukon struck the towed semi-trailer.
Airhart was prounounced at the scene by Dr. Shawn Klapproth. The report did show he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The two passengers in the vehicle with Airhart – Gayland Kent Airhart, 75 years of age and Donna Warren Airhart, 74, both of Lamesa, were transported to Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa for incapacitating injuries.
At the time of the accident the weather and road were clear and dry.