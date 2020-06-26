On June 26, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of four (4) new positive test results for COVID-19. The individuals are isolating at home and are currently exhibiting mild symptoms. These new cases have been determined to be community spread.
The affected individuals are:
A 27-year-old male;
A 11-month-old female;
A 16-year-old male; and
A 32-year-old male.
This is the 31st through 34th cases of COVID-19 in Big Spring/Howard County. To date, we have had (34) thirty four confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Big Spring and Howard County. We currently have sixteen (15) active cases. Big Spring and Howard County have had 18 people recover as of today.
Officials take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of continuing to take proper precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 remains a major concern in our community and we urge citizens to wash their hands, wear a mask, social distance and avoid travel when possible.