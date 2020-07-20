On July 20, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of four (4) new positive test results for COVID-19 over the weekend. The individuals are from one family and are all isolated at home. These new cases have been determined to be community spread.
The demographic information of infected individuals are not available currently.
The Texas DSHS website is reporting the following numbers as of Monday July 20, 2020.
Total cases for Howard County 90. Recoveries 38. Active cases 50. Howard County and Big Spring emergency management has not received information from DSHS about these numbers