On July 17, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of four (4) new positive test results for COVID-19 since yesterday. Three of the individuals are isolated at home and are currently exhibiting mild symptoms, such as headache, low-grade fever and a cough. These new cases have been determined to be community spread. Unfortunately, the fourth case passed away from his illness.
The demographic information of infected individuals is:
62-year-old male 90-year-old male 31-year-old male 85-year-old male