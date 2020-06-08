On June 8, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of four (4) new positive test results for COVID-19 which are a 51 year old female, a 35 year old female, 10 year old male and a 6 year old female. The patients are all isolated at home and are asymptomatic currently. All four new cases have been determined to be community spread.
Local officials continue to ask all members of the community to remain cautious and continue to take proper precautions against the spread of respiratory illness. COVID-19 remains a major concern in our community and we urge citizens to wash their hands, wear a mask, social distance and avoid travel when possible.