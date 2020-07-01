On July 1, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of five (5) new positive test results for COVID-19.  The individuals are isolating at home and are currently exhibiting mild symptoms. These new cases have been determined to be community spread. 

The affected individuals are a 24-year-old male, a 23-month-old female, a 26-year-old female, a 71-year-old male, and a 68-year-old male. 

These are the 35th through 39th cases of COVID-19 in Big Spring/Howard County.  To date, we have had thirty-nine (39) confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Big Spring and Howard County.  We currently have sixteen (16) active cases.  Big Spring and Howard County have had twenty-two (22) people recover as of today.

 Officials take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of continuing to take proper precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 remains a major concern in our community and we urge citizens to wash their hands, wear a mask, social distance and avoid travel when possible. 

Managing Editor

