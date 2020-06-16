On June 16, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of five new positive test results for COVID-19. The individuals are isolating at home and are currently exhibiting mild symptoms. These new cases have been determined to be community spread.
The affected individuals are:
A 52-year-old male;
A 64-year-old female;
An 18-year-old female;
A 13-year-old female; and
A 10-year-old female
These are the 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd cases of COVID-19 in Big Spring/Howard County. We now have twenty-three confirmed positives in Big Spring and Howard County to date.
Officials want to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of continuing to take proper precautions against the spread of respiratory illness. COVID-19 remains a major concern in our community and we urge citizens to wash their hands, wear a mask, social distance and avoid travel when possible.