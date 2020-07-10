On July 10, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of six (6) new positive test results for COVID-19. The individuals are isolating at home and are currently exhibiting mild symptoms, such as headache and low-grade fever. These new cases have been determined to be community spread.
The demographic information of infected individuals is:
20-year-old male
30-year-old male
38-year-old female
60-year-old male
4-year-old female
7-year-old female
These cases have been reported by local clinics only and the daily report from emergency management reflects those local reports. The Texas DSHS website at this time is reporting a total of 64 cases for Howard County, they show 33 active cases and 26 people recovered.