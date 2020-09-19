The 7th annual Dove Hunt Closing Ceremony took place Saturday evening at Spring Creek Fellowship.
This year the honorees included three veterans and an active military soldier:
Sgt. Deon Mealing
Petty Officer Dustin Cripe
Charles Limer
Tomas Martinez
Each were able to take part in an exclusive two day hunt and were presented with multiple gifts to commemorate the weekend.
Before the ceremony concluded each were presented with a Quilt of Valor.
The winner of the DAV firepit fundraiser was also announced, Tony Foster.