Raising a voice for the voiceless; raising awareness for an issue not commonly discussed - child abuse.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center has joined with local agencies and businesses to host the 7th Annual Child Abuse Awareness event in an effort to raise awareness and get one step closer to stopping child abuse in the community.
The event will take place on the front lawn at Scenic Mountain Medical Center on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The community is invited to attend and is encouraged to help raise awareness throughout the community.
A balloon release, using biodegradable balloons, will also take place during the event.