On July 15, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of eight (8) new positive test results for COVID-19 over the weekend. The individuals are isolating at home and are currently exhibiting mild symptoms, such as headache, low-grade fever and a cough. These new cases have been determined to be community spread.
The demographic information of infected individuals is:
27-year-old female
62-year-old female
36-year-old female
64-year-old female
32-year-old female
55-year-old female
54-year-old female
28-year-old female
These cases have been reported by local clinics only and the daily report from emergency management reflects those local reports. The Texas DSHS website at this time is reporting a total of 71 cases for Howard County, they show 36 active cases and 30 people recovered.