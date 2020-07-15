On July 15, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of eight (8) new positive test results for COVID-19 over the weekend.  The individuals are isolating at home and are currently exhibiting mild symptoms, such as headache, low-grade fever and a cough. These new cases have been determined to be community spread. 

The demographic information of infected individuals is:

27-year-old female

62-year-old female

36-year-old female

64-year-old female

32-year-old female

55-year-old female

54-year-old female

28-year-old female

These cases have been reported by local clinics only and the daily report from emergency management reflects those local reports. The Texas DSHS website at this time is reporting a total of 71 cases for Howard County, they show 36 active cases and 30 people recovered.  

Managing Editor

Recommended for you