On June 1, 2020 at approximately 5:00 PM, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of a positive test result for COVID-19. The patient is 61-year-old female. This patient is currently being treated at Odessa Regional Medical Center for her illness. The patient condition has not been released. It has been determined that this case is travel related.
This is the ninth confirmed case in Howard County.
Local officials continue to ask all members of the community to remain cautious through this time and take precautions to protect themselves and their family. We urge you to stay at home and limit any travel outside of Howard County. If you must travel, then please take proper protective measures. Wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, avoid large crowds, if you are sick stay home.