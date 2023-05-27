A Unique Experience – Howard College's John Overton attends Marine Corps Educators Workshop

Mr. Jim Dietz, a hall of fame coach, presents a practical application brief to his fellow coaches at the coaches workshop on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va, May 10, 2023. Coaches from across the nation travelled here to learn about the Marine Corps' officer programs. The purpose of the workshop is to create a mutually beneficial relationship between coaches and the Corps, where coaches share knowledge based on first-hand experience with colleagues, students and athletes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Levi Voss)

 Courtesy photo/John Overton

Earlier this month Howard College's Head Athletic Trainer and Assistant Athletic Director, John Overton, recently attended the Marine Corps Educators Workshop Conference in Quantico, VA. Overton was one out of forty to be selected from across the nation to be able to attend the workshop.

