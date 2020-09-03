According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report issued Thursday morning, a one vehicle accident along IH-20 about two miles west of Westbrook claimed the life of a Big Spring resident early Thursday morning.
The accident reportedly occurred around 2:49 a.m. in Mitchell County. According to the report, a 1990 Ford Ranger, driven by 73-year-old Norman Eugene Corbell of Big Spring, was traveling west in the IH-20 rest area where the vehicle swerved into the bar ditch. The vehicle spun out of control, rolled over and struck a light pole. The driver was ejected and died at the scene.
Corbell was pronounced at the scene and the crash is still under investigation. The preliminary report showed that Corbell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.