On Tuesday July 28, 2020 at approximately 2:31pm Deputies were dispatch to Scenic Mt. Medical Center ER in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival Deputies discovered that a Male Juvenile had been shot with a shotgun.
After conducting an investigation it was discovered that 2 male juveniles were shooting sporting clays on private land. It is believed that one juvenile accidently entered into an area that was in the line of fire when the second juvenile a shot, striking the victim.
The preliminary investigation indicates this to be an accident.
At this time the juvenile victim is undergoing treatment in a Lubbock hospital and is expected to recover.