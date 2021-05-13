As a result of this investigation, on the 12th of May 2021 at approximately 4:40 P.M., the Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division have arrested Bryant Matthew Hilario Hispanic/Male 17 years of age and on the 13th of May 2021 at approximately 10:34 A.M., have arrested Christopher Jay Solis Hispanic/Male 18 years of age.
Both Hilario and Solis have also been charged with the murder of Antonio Iglesias. The autopsy has shown Mr. Iglesias to have died from a stab wound. This continues to be an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.