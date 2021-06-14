Update: According to a press release from the office of District Attorney Richard N. Thompson, Shawn Adkins has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hailey Dunn.
The press release also stated: "Our office has not and will not be releasing any details of this case. Information will be released by public record and court proceedings, in due process."
The press release also stated that this has been a multi-county and multi-agency effort and is still under investigation.
"Any statements made that have not been provided by the 32nd Judicial District Attorney's Office have not been made by our direction. Our office believes the integrity of this case should be preserved until a time that it can be properly presented in a court of law," the press release went on to state.
Confirmation was also obtained that Adkins is now in custody at the Mitchell County Jail.
Original post on June 14, 2021 - Shawn Adkins was arrested on a charge of murder, Monday, June 14.
According to Howard County Jail records, Adkins has been released to another agency on another agency hold.
His bond was set at $2,000,000.
No other information has been confirmed at this time. More information to be reported as it becomes available from law enforcement.