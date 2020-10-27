Affordable Urgent Care will not open until 10 a.m. this morning due to weather.
The clinic will be open until 5 p.m. today. Staff advises to watch for updates as the office may open late again on Wednesday, due to the weather.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy with freezing rain expected...becoming light this afternoon. Some icing possible. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..
Freezing rain. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Updated: October 27, 2020 @ 12:00 pm
Affordable Urgent Care will not open until 10 a.m. this morning due to weather.
The clinic will be open until 5 p.m. today. Staff advises to watch for updates as the office may open late again on Wednesday, due to the weather.
Managing Editor
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Early voting has started and is taking place at the Courthouse. Election Day is Nov. 3. When will you head to the polls?