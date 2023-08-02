African Violets and their care highlight Master Gardener meeting Tuesday

The Howard County Master Gardener’s received a donation of Petunias from Johansen’s nursery and were on display at Tuesday’s meeting. The club meets at the Green Thumb Cottage, 1604 W. 4th St. every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.  For more information visit their website and Facebook page or come to a meeting.

 Andreia Medlin Reporter

The Howard County Master Gardeners held their regular meeting Tuesday at their location on W. 4th St., with about 15 people in attendance.

