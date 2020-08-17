The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension services will be offering a West Region Cotton Marketing Update: U.S. Market Outlook on Wednesday at 7 a.m. through a Zoom meeting, with another session coming up on Sept. 15 at 7 a.m. by Zoom.
Wednesday’s meeting will be covering West Texas Cotton Crop Update, which will be presented by Dr. Reagan Noland; U.S. Production Outlook vs. Demand Outlook to be presented by Dr. John Robinson; and 6 Week Weather Outlook to be presented by Dr. John Nielson-Gammon.
On Sept. 15, Mr. Shawn Wade will be speaking on Cotton Policy Updates and following his presentation will be Dr. JOhn Robinson discussing U.S. Production Outlook vs. Demand Outlook.
This series is part of the education services that are offered through the AgriLife services and Howard County Extension agent.
Those wanting more details can contact the local County Extension office for more details or for assistance with the meetings. Local representative Tommy Yeater can help provide inforamtion about these upcoming courses.
This past year, along with numerous other presentations, events and services, these educational series have gone virtual in order to keep participants safe while still offering valuable information.
For more information, contact Tommy Yeater at 432-264-2236 or by e-mail at T-yeater@tamu.edu.