Alive After 5 rescheduled
Due to the "Artic" cold blast and its bone-chilling cold that's griping much of west Texas and Big Spring, the decision to postpone the Alive after Five on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 has been made for the safety of everyone involved.
Once rescheduled, the Big Spring Area Community Foundation will partner again with Local's79720 to host another Alive after Five.
Stay warm and safe during this time of frigid cold and do your part to conserve energy and water.
Managing Editor
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Conserve energy; rolling blackouts last resort
- Murder suspect in custody
- Outage update from Oncor
- ERCOT Instructs Utilities to Begin Rotating Outages; Conservation Remains Critical
- City issues info on Water and Electrical Outages
- Warming Center Assistance
- Cancellations and Delays announced due to weather
- Rolling outages update
- ONCOR: EMERGENCY UPDATE
- Temperatures continue to drop; rolling outages underway
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.