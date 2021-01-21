Update:
Abilene Mojica has been located. Detectives met with Mojica and she has assured she was not kidnapped. The missing/endangered status on Mojica is being removed. The Big Spring Police Department thanks our citizens for their assistance.
Original post: On the 21st of January 2021 at approximately 7:00 a.m., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Mesa in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were advised that Abilene Mojica Hispanic/Female 38 YOA, had been forcefully kidnapped by Angel Hinojosa Hispanic/Male 23 YOA. Witnesses stated that Mojica was forced into a black in color, Cadillac sedan with the first three letters of the license plate possibly “KNP”. If anyone observes this vehicle, we are asking them to not approach the vehicle or anyone around it, but to immediately call the Big Spring Police Department at 432-264-2550 or their nearest law enforcement agency. A CLEAR alert is currently being sought through Department of Public Safety.
Abilene Mojica is described as a Hispanic/Female 38 years of age 5’4” 130 pounds, last seen wearing black sweat pants and a white sweat shirt with black sleeves.
The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is seeking an arrest warrant for Angel Hinojosa for kidnapping.
This incident is still being investigated by the Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and no further information is available at this time.