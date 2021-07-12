The race is on … the Amazing Shopping Race that is. The race begins today and is brought to you by the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. Participants will have until Aug. 4 to complete the tasks placed before them.
“We really don't need a reason to shop, but this is going to be a fun way to get out and shop local this summer. There will be challenges, riddles, road blocks and of course plenty of opportunities to shop right here in Big Spring,” Debbye ValVerde, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said.
The starting point will be at Lula Blu Boutique, located at 406 E. Marcy Drive, Ste. 1 or The Wardrobe Boutique, located at 115 S. Main. From the first stop, you will get the rules which according to ValVerde, will be easy. In addition to the rules, the first challenge will be issued and once it is completed the next clue leading to the next stop can be obtained.
“The participating businesses are excited, and they look forward to seeing everyone compete in the race,” she said. “I can't give anything away, but this is expected to be an exciting, fun way to do some local shopping and support local business.”
ValVerde said, “If you have watched The Amazing Race on TV you know there will be challenges and road blocks along the way. We are hoping everyone will get in on the fun and do some shopping while out and about.”
The finish line will be the Heritage Museum where entries will be submitted and given an opportunity to claim First through Third place prizes. All prizes will come from participating businesses. The final festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. under the pavilion at Heritage Museum on Aug. 4.
“This will be a great way for those who haven't had an opportunity to explore the local boutiques to do so, and it will be a good incentive for those who have seen what the shops have to offer to see them in a different light and have a little fun while getting in some retail therapy,” ValVerde said.
To find out more about the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce or to find out how to become a member and be eligible to take part in future promotions, contact the office at 432-263-7641.