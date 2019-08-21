Earlier this year, the fire at Notre Dame drew vast media coverage, and locally fires have been happening at an increased rate due to the dry weather. However, West Texas isn't alone in the increased fire danger arena.
According to a report issued by CNN and other major media outlets, the Amazon rainforests in Brazil have been seeing a high rate of fires since 2013. The fires are reported to be contributing to the climate change, according to the National Institute Space Research.
According to reports, there have been more than 72,000 fires in Brazil this year, with the majority in the Amazon region.
To see more information and follow the story from CNN, see the link below.
https://www.cnn.com/2019/08/21/americas/amazon-rainforest-fire-intl-hnk-trnd/index.htmlAlso, DD News provided video coverage of the fires raging and discuss the current situation.