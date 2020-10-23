The Phase 1A portion of the Amphitheater renovation project has been completed.
Members of the Amphitheater Improvement Board, along with Chamber members, City and County Officials were in attendance at the ribbon cutting held Thursday afternoon.
Phase 1A of the project focused on completing ADA upgrades throughout the amphitheater. With this construction, an additional 30 handicap parking spaces have been added to the area, along with safety railing and ADA access throughout.
Now that the first phase has been completed, fundraising has begun for the next portion of the project. Those wanting to donate can contact any of the Amphitheater Improvement Board members to make a donation.