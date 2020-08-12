Our Annual Seal Coat Program began today, August 12, 2020, on the west side of Big Spring. Please visit the City website at www.mybigspring.com to view maps showing the streets that will be included in this year’s project. Citizens are also advised to check the City Facebook page as we will use it to keep citizens updated on the project as well as the location of work crews as work progresses.
To complete the project more efficiently, the public is asked to remove ALL vehicles from specified roadways. The seal coat project will be in progress for the next two weeks. Citizens are advised that vehicles will need to be removed from the roadway when the work crews are working on the designated street and noted that there would be an attempt to make contact vehicle owners to move their vehicles by knocking on doors. The towing of vehicles will only be done as a last resort.
During the project, citizens will be permitted to park vehicles on the sidewalk and/or yard, but vehicles should be removed as soon as the roadwork is done for that area.
The City of Big Spring regrets any inconvenience related to the seal coating program and requests the public's patience during the project. If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501.