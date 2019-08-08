One more shopping extravaganza before school starts.
There are 10 local boutiques that are taking part in the Summer Shopping Back to School Bash this Thursday. Doors will be open until 8 p.m. with an opportunity for teacher's to win amazing door prizes and for the community to take part in some great deals and discounts.
Participating boutiques include: Blissful, Crowned Bird, FamousElle, Krazy Kow Co., Lula Blu, Prickly Pear, Queens of the Dude Ranch, Splurge, The Wardrobe and The Chalet.
To find out more information, visit one of the boutiques or stop by the Chamber of Commerce at 215 W. Third.