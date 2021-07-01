The Russ McEwen Family Aquatic Center will be closed on Saturday, July 3rd in preparation for Pops in the Park on Saturday, July 3rd. The aquatic center will be open from 1pm-6pm on Sunday, July 4th and will be closed for private parties only on Monday, July 5th. The center will open for regular hours at 12pm on Tuesday, July 6th. Have a safe and Happy Independence Day.
Aquatic Center 4th of July schedule announced
