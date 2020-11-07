The Forsan Marching Band performed at the UIL Marching Competition on Saturday. The competition took place at Ratliff Stadium.
The Forsan Band performed at 1 p.m.
The Forsan Band earned a Division 1 for their performance and will be performing again next weekend.
The Coahoma Big Red Band also performed at Ratliff Stadium. Their performance also earned them a Division 1 and an advancement to area.
The Big Spring Steer Band played in Abilene for their marching contest Saturday.
The Steer band also earned Division 1 and will be advancing to area next week.